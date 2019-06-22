A popular fundraiser in Edmonton saw the return of a well known trio of dogs.

Thousands came out to Hawrelak Park Saturday for the 27th annual “Pets in the park” benefitting the Edmonton Humane Society.

It’s the only day of the year where pets are allowed to hang out in the park, and is the society’s biggest fundraiser and largest community event.

To help celebrate, three infamous Saint Bernard brothers—Gunther, Goliath and Gasket—came up with their owners from outside of Calgary.

“It was a no brainer to come back.It’s such a great cause and we thought to bring them back and say hello, see all the people that they met and were initially involved where their adoption was,” said owner Mike Nyhus.

Nyhus and his wife Karsten adopted the pooches last fall following a plea from the society outlining the three had to be adopted together.

“They were a worldwide sensation there for a while, and people are thrilled to have the chance to come back and see how they are doing,” said Liza Sunley, CEO of the Edmonton Humane Society.

More than $15,000 was raised from the walk portion of the event, with proceeds going to help the society run.

“The money raised today goes towards our shelter operations, so everything from caring for animals to getting them ready for adoption, to humane education that we do and outreach work that we do,” said Sunley.