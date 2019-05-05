Colin Leigh-Spencer vaguely remembers lying on the curb as paramedics tended to him after a crash on his motorcycle. His helmet most likely saved his life.

It’s a message—and story—he shared with the community on Sunday as the Alberta Motorcycle Safety Society launched a new safety campaign: “Same commute, different risks.”

“The real message behind it is you have to think about what happens if you get into an accident,” Leigh-Spencer said.

The campaign reminds riders of ways they can reduce risk on the road: shoulder checking, wearing appropriate gear, and avoiding speeding.

“Having that mentality to think two steps ahead as to what a vehicle could be doing in front of you,” RCMP Const. Ben Luymes said.

Three motorcycle fatalities have taken place in the immediate Edmonton area so far this year.

The AMSS says each one shouldn’t have happened.

“People need to pay attention to what they’re doing on the roads. Whether you’re a driver or a rider, it doesn’t matter,” said AMSS President Liane Langlois.

Luymes told CTV News the statistics have improved over recent years.

In 2016, 23 people were killed in motorcycle-involved collisions on Alberta highways. In 2018, 12 motorcyclists died.

On Sunday, other members of the bike community attended a memorial ride for a man who was killed in a crash on April 20.

