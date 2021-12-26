Samuel Helenius leads Finland past Germany 3-1 at world juniors

Samuel Helenius scored twice as Finland topped Germany 3-1 on Sunday in the first day of play at the world junior hockey championship.

Joel Maata had the eventual winner in the second period for Finland (1-0) with Brad Lambert assisting on both of Helenius's goals.

Leevi Merilainen made 23 saves for the win in net.

Luca Munzenberger was the lone scorer for Germany (0-1), which got 19 stops from goaltender Nikita Quapp.

Canada hosted the Czech Republic later Sunday at Rogers Place, home of the Edmonton Oilers.

In Red Deer, Alta., Russia played Sweden and in the late game the United States took on Slovakia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 26, 2021.