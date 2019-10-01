EDMONTON -- HQ Fine Foods, based in Edmonton, is recalling two of its sandwiches due to concerns of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says that the recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store they were purchased.

The Deli Chicken Salad Sandwich White with UPC code 058578 475379, and Deli Egg Salad Sandwich White with UPC code 058578 475355 are not to be consumed.

Food with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make you ill.

Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, fever and headaches.

Pregnant women, the elderly, and people with compromised immune systems are at a higher risk of becoming ill from Listeria.

The CFIA said the recall was triggered by surveillance activities following an investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak. It says this may lead to the recall of other products.

The recall is in effect across the country.