EDMONTON -- A 33-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle rollover in northern Alberta.

Police were called to Highway 43 and Range Road 34 northeast of Grande Prairie around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

An SUV was located at the scene with no one inside.

Investigators determined that the SUV was driven by a man who hadn’t been in contact with his family since the crash.

A search by RCMP Air Services and RCMP Police Dog Services eventually led to the body of a 33-year-old man from Sangudo, Alta. near Range Road 35.

An autopsy has been scheduled for this week in Edmonton.

Police said further details of the crash will not be released.