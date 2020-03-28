EDMONTON -- Santa Claus made a special appearance in St. Albert on Saturday.

For the past decade this Santa has appeared on the St. Albert pedestrian bridge, but with tensions high as the pandemic sweeps the globe, he decided to spread some cheer in March.

“Keep the faith, be positive in this time of the coronavirus situation we are facing, I just felt the need to come out to tell people this too will pass as well,” said Robert Murray, who plays Santa.

This is the first time he's made an appearance outside of the holiday season.