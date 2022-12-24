Santa greets families in St. Albert

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus made a pit stop in St. Albert on Christmas Eve before heading off to deliver presents.

For 11 years, the pair stand on the pedestrian overpass near St. Albert Centre to wave at drivers and greet families.

"We are always here every Christmas Eve on the pedestrian bridge here in St. Albert over St. Albert Trail," he explained to CTV News Edmonton

"It just makes our year complete," Santa added.

Santa said he gets emotional seeing everyone that makes the trip to visit him.

"It just makes my heart so warm and it brings a tear to my eye."