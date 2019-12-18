EDMONTON -- Santa himself made a special appearance at an Edmonton Catholic school Wednesday, handing out hundreds of presents to each individual student.

Students in Kindergarten to Grade 6 at St. Teresa of Calcutta wrote letters to Santa asking for toys for Christmas, and the big man did not disappoint.

He arrived with roughly 334 presents—one for each student in the school—as part of the third annual "Christmas Spirit Project."

"For some of these kids it's the only present they will get at Christmas time," said school staff member Dallyce Seutter.

"It's hard for some of our families to provide their basic needs and we thought it would be nice to help them alleviate some of that financial stress around the time, providing presents to making sure their child gets to visit Santa, or they actually get gifts under the tree or a new toy that year."

Local companies also pitched in donations to help make the event possible.