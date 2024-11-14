Santa's coming to West Edmonton Mall and he's bringing Nuge with him

West Edmonton Mall (WEM) is gearing up for the holidays with plenty of festive programming, including, of course, Santa.

On Saturday, Santa will be welcomed in style, taking a ride on the zipline at the waterpark at 9 a.m.

Attendees will get the chance to take some tropical photos with Santa at his cabana before he makes his way to North Pole Place at noon.

New this year is the mall's Santa For All photos. WEM has five Santas for guests to visit and get pictures with between Nov. 16 and Dec. 24.

WEM is encouraging people to learn about each Santa and choose the one that resonates with them and their family.

It's not just jolly old Saint Nick who is visiting. The Mean One is back, that Mr. Grinch. The Grinch and his dog Max will be at WEM on Nov. 22 and Dec. 1 and 11.

It wouldn't be Edmonton if Santa didn't enjoy some hockey with Oilers' alternate captain Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

In a sold-out event on Nov. 26 supporting the Ben Stelter Foundation, families and fans will get the chance to get photos with Nuge and Santa.

Holiday family photos can also be booked at North Pole Place between Nov. 18-21.

Starting Saturday it'll begin to sound a lot like Christmas, with performances on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until Dec. 22 by a variety of local musicians and artists.

The holidays are also a time for giving and Edmonton charities are counting on the generosity of shoppers.

Santas Anonymous has collection boxes at four locations in the mall where people can drop off new, unwrapped toys. The group delivers toys to more than 20,000 children every year.

The Salvation Army's Kettle Campaign also kicks off Thursday at three locations in the mall. The campaign raises funds to provide food and toys for vulnerable families in the community.

The ball will also drop on New Year's Eve at the waterpark – the beach ball that is.

WEM is ringing in the new year with food, entertainment and an indoor fireworks show.

Black Friday will take over the mall on Nov. 29, with stores open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

WEM will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Stores have optional openings on Christmas Day and will be back open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Boxing Day.

On New Year's Eve, the stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Day.