EDMONTON -- The popular downtown Christmas parade has been cancelled due to lack of interest and a drop in sponsorship according to organizers.

RWE Events says it would love to have the parade, and public support has always been good, but a lack of sponsorship has led to the cancellation.

The event is also lacking in paid entries in the parade, and is too expensive to run without them.

The parade will be back in 2020, if corporate support or paid entries come through.