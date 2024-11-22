Santas, sports and shows: Here's what's happening in Edmonton this weekend

My, how time does fly by. It's the weekend again already and Edmonton has a plethora of events, from holiday markets to Santa and several hockey games.

Winter has arrived and the snow is likely to continue overnight and into Saturday morning, according to CTV News Edmonton Meteorologist Cory Edel.

If you want to get out and enjoy the weather, or get inside and warm up, there's plenty to do in and around the city.

Santas galore

Santa and the Grinch arrive at Londonderry mall on Friday. Saint Nick will be around until Christmas and will have some friends with him throughout the season.

On Saturday, Santa will arrive at Bonnie Doon Centre for the season.

Mill Woods Town Centre will also begin hosting Santa starting Saturday.

Holiday fun and markets

Downtown Winterval is transforming 104 Street into a festive wonderland with local shopping, winter patios, live music and more.

The Alberta Fall Métis Market is happening over at Kingsway Mall on Saturday and Sunday. The market will feature more than 45 vendors and artists as well as cultural performances.

Holiday market at the River Cree Resort and Casino. Sunday Dec. 5, 2021 (CTV News Edmonton)

The River Cree Holiday Market began Thursday and goes until Saturday at the River Cree Resort & Casino. The annual event showcases First Nation, Métis, and Inuit artistry, crafts and food.

Outside the city, the fun continues, with the 17th annual Christmas in the Park at the Devon Lions Society Campground on Saturday. Park and ride is available from the Devon Public Library.

For parents, getting a gift from your kids is always special. There are multiple events over the holiday season to help little ones with gift giving.

Over in Leduc County, kids will have a chance to visit Santa and do some shopping at the Winter Festival on Saturday.

They probably won't get any priceless antiques, but the Old Strathcona Antique Mall is hosting its Kids Christmas Shoppe on Saturday and Sunday.

Hockey triple feature

For the sports fans, Rogers Place has a triple offering this weekend to get you out of the cold and into the, well, cold.

First, the Edmonton Oil Kings take on the Medicine Hat Tigers Friday at 7 p.m. The Oil Kings sit at eighth in the eastern conference while the Tigers place second.

Then on Saturday, the Oilers host the Rangers who both sit fourth in their divisions. The Oilers are looking to come back from a loss to the Wild on Thursday.

The Oil Kings return to Rogers on Sunday to take on the Red Deer Rebels for the annual Teddy Bear Toss game supporting Santas Anonymous. The Rebels sit just above the Oil Kings at seventh in conference.

Canadian professional football may be over for the season, but the Elks are keeping busy at the Strathcona Christmas Bureau Jingle Celebration in Sherwood Park.

There's magic on the ice aside from hockey. Disney on Ice will bring Mickey and Minnie back to Edmonton at the Expo Centre arena Nov. 21-24, and they're bringing plenty of friends.

Lighting up the holidays

Edmonton has multiple holiday light displays to enjoy, including the Magic of Lights at RAD Torque Raceway, which began Thursday.

The northern lights descend to the ground at the Borealis Lights show at the St. Albert Kinsmen RV Park, beginning Friday.

Southgate Centre began its Enchanted Illumination event on Monday, with tinkling light paths, giant hand-carved snow globes and interactive features. The event goes until Jan. 6.

Showstoppers

It wouldn't be the holidays without a few classic, and not-so-classic, shows.Starting Saturday, the Citadel Theatre presents an adaptation of the classic Charles Dickens' story, A Christmas Carol.

The internationally acclaimed Book of Mormon brings musical entertainment to the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium until Sunday.

The Art Gallery of Alberta is celebrating 100 years this year and will host an Art Party on Saturday as part of the celebrations.