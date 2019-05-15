

CTV Edmonton





Sarah Jessica Parker is bringing her shoe boutique to West Edmonton Mall.

SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker will open on Saturday, June 15. It will be the first standalone Canadian location.

“This is an exciting time for us as our company continues to grow," Sarah Jessica Parker and her partner George Malkemus III said in a release. "We can't wait to meet all of our new customers in Edmonton.”

To mark the event, the actress and fashion lover will be in attendance.

The event will begin with a fashion show at 2 p.m. on June 15 at the Mayfield Toyota Ice Palace, part of West Edmonton Mall's Fashion Event.

Parker will be in the store from 4 to 6 p.m. the same day, meeting customers and signing purchases.