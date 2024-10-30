Sarah McLachlan postpones national tour due to health concerns, including Edmonton stop

Multiple Juno and Grammy award winner Sarah McLachlan has postponed her 30th anniversary Canadian tour, including a stop at Rogers Place next month, due to health concerns.

The Canadian singing icon made the announcement on her Instagram account stating her "voice is not recovering, and (needs) to take this time to heal."

McLachlan was previously set to perform at Rogers Place on Nov. 16 as part of her Fumbling Towards Ecstasy national tour.

McLachlan's postponed show is among the latest of events that have been rescheduled or cancelled at Rogers Place in recent history: American rapper Childish Gambino was scheduled to perform in Edmonton on Sept. 29 but ultimately cancelled the show and Bryson Tiller moved his show from Sept. 7 to Oct. 26.

All previously purchased tickets will be honoured at the rescheduled show, although no new dates for the tour are available at this time.

The tour was supposed to kick-off in Rama, Ont., on Nov. 1 finishing up in Victoria, B.C. on Nov. 20.