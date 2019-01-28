

The Canadian Press





Sentencing arguments begin today in Melfort, Saskatchewan, for a Calgary truck driver who caused the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu of Calgary pleaded guilty earlier this month to all 29 counts of dangerous driving laid against him.

The collision last April at a rural intersection in Saskatchewan killed 16 people and injured 13 others on the junior hockey team's bus.

Five days have been set aside for the hearing, which is taking place in an event centre to accommodate all the families, survivors and media.