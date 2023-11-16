Sask. man charged with impaired driving after attempting to reverse semi on Alberta highway: police

A semi truck driver has been charged with impaired driving after he allegedly tried to drive his truck backwards on Highway 60 west of Edmonton.

Police say they got a call about the driver around 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 3.

Mounties say when they arrived the driver was displaying signs consistent with impairment by alcohol.

The driver, a resident of Broadview, Sask., was arrested at the scene.

He's been charged with operation while over 80 mg%.

A court date has been set for Dec. 20 in Stony Plain.