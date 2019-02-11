

CTV Edmonton





One person has died after a crash south of Grande Prairie on Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to a three vehicle crash on Highway 40 and Archie Way Road, about 80 kilometres south of Grand Prairie around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 9.

According to Mounties, a vac truck collided with a pickup truck and a semi-truck at the intersection.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 64-year-old man, was killed. The driver of the vac truck was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police and Occupational Health and Safety are investigating.