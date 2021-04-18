EDMONTON -- An evening grass fire near the Strathcona Science Park is under investigation after it threatened a set of railway tracks.

Strathcona County Fire Department confirmed to CTV News Edmonton that firefighters responded at 7:50 p.m Saturday.

The fire was originally on the outskirts of the Strathcona Science Park but once firefighters arrived on scene, the fire was closer to the railway tracks near Gibsons Energy.

Two brush trucks, two tankers, a fire engine, and a command car responded.

Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control before 9 p.m.

Strathcona fire says a 100 metre by 30 metre area burned.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.