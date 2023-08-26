Saturday rally celebrates Ukrainian independence with show of unity

Demonstrators gathered at the Alberta legislature Saturday to celebrate Ukraine's sovereignty and stand in solidarity with the people fighting to keep the country free.

Ukrainian Independence Day passed on Aug. 24, and a rally was held in Violet King Henry Plaza to mark the holiday.

"We gathered to commemorate those thanks to whom we get to call Ukraine independent today, and that's those who have sacrificed their lives for Ukraine, as well as those who continue to fight in Ukraine at this very moment," said Diana Kotsyuba from the Ukrainian National Youth Federation (UNYF).

Kotsyuba said the community has a responsibility to support the Ukrainians who are fighting on the front lines.

"We wanted to remind people how extremely high the price of our freedom and independence is and it continues to rise every single day," she said. "We wanted to remind every single person who comes to the rally today, to continue to do everything in their power to protect this independence on behalf of those people."

Demonstrators arranged themselves into the shape of a trident at the Alberta Legislature on Saturday in honour of Ukrainian Independence Day, which passed on Aug. 24. (Supplied) The event was organized by UNYF and the Consulate General of Ukraine in Edmonton.

Demonstrators carrying blue and yellow paper formed a Ukrainian flag in the plaza, before rearranging into the shape of a tryzub (or trident), which is the symbol from the Ukrainian coat of arms.

An organizer said it's an important symbol for the community.

"Everything we do today is really symbolic and around that symbol, to show our unity wherever we are," Kotsyuba said.

After the rally, more than two dozen people set out on a bike-a-thon on a route in the shape of a tryzub.

Ukraine has been independent since 1991.