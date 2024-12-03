Sawed-off rifle pulled on 17-year-old girl during robbery in Red Deer home

Two people have been charged in connection with the armed robbery of a teen in Red Deer on Friday.

RCMP said the robbery took place just past 2 a.m. in a home in the Kentwood West neighbourhood.

The victim, a 17-year-old female, was visiting the home and reported having a sawed-off rifle pointed at her while her cellphone and other personal items were stolen.

She was hit, but was not seriously injured.

RCMP later searched the home and found the gun and the stolen items inside.

An 18-year-old man from Red Deer and a 25-year-old woman from O'Chiese First Nation were arrested.

RCMP said the teen knew the man, who lived at the home where the robbery took place.

Both are facing charges of robbery with a firearm, assault, forcible confinement, possession of property obtained by crime and failing to comply with release orders.

The man is facing additional charges of unauthorized possession of a firearm and failure to comply with an undertaking.

Both were taken into custody and appeared at the Alberta Court of Justice in Red Deer on Monday.