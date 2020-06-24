Advertisement
Edmonton News | Local Breaking | CTV News Edmonton
'Say and Play': ECSB installing signs to help kids communicate at playgrounds
New signs being installed at 40 playgrounds to help kids communicate. June 24, 2020. (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Catholic School Board will be installing signs at playgrounds across the city to help kids communicate when learning and playing outdoors.
The idea came from the board's speech-language pathology inclusion committee.
The communication boards use symbols for the words most frequently used when children are learning to communicate.
“Honestly I feel like we just know so much more about language acquisition and these tools that children need to be successful,” says teacher Laureen Yakemchuck. “It's amazing that this is now a thing and I hope to see it spreading out throughout our city parks and playgrounds just because it does give children such a valuable voice."
The boards will be installed at 40 playgrounds across the city.