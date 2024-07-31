Say 'high' to weed delivery in Alberta

You can now order your weed and your munchies on the same app.

As of Tuesday, Albertans can order legal cannabis for delivery, thanks to a partnership between UberEats and the online cannabis marketplace Leafly.

The products, sourced from local licenced retailers, will be available to order through the UberEats App.

Retailers will send their own employees to hand off the goods, who will confirm age and sobriety upon delivery.

"For us to make it work, for regulation, we have to have our own provincially-certified in-store staff do the deliveries," said Numo Cannabis founder Daniel Nguyen.

Numo Cannabis was the first – and only – Edmonton retailer to offer the service during the launch.

"It's been going great," said Numo's founder Daniel Nguyen. "We expect, as the weekend ramps up into the long weekend, to get busy."

Nguyen said customers at home will have access to the same products carried in the store, and he's exploring staying open later on weekends.

"We want to be able to capture that late night market if it's possible," Nguyen said.

In 2023, Uber Eats and Leafly launched cannabis delivery in B.C. So far, Calgary and Edmonton are the only communities in Aberta to offer the service.