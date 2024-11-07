Scaffolding company fined in Peace River Pulp Mill death

The supplier of scaffolding a worker fell from and died at the Peace River Pulp Mill in 2022 has been fined $350,000.

West Coast Scaffolding will pay the fine to Athabasca County, which will spend it on training and new rescue equipment for the Caslan Volunteer Fire Department, under the creative sentencing option of the Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Act.

The 53-year-old man who died on June 11, 2022, was dismantling scaffolding when he fell.

West Coast Scaffolding pleaded guilty to failing to ensure the health and safety of a worker and was sentenced on Monday in St. Albert.

The Crown withdrew eight other OHS charges.

Both the company and the Crown have 30 days to appeal the conviction or penalties.