'Scary stuff': Fire forces evacuation of Whyte Ave apartment Saturday

An early morning fire displaced residents of a Whyte Avenue apartment building Saturday.

The fire was reported around 5 a.m. at a building on 81 Avenue and 108 Street.

A man heading to work said he saw thick smoke coming from the building, from what looked like several suites.

"It was really bad in the back, in behind the building," Brad Goddard said.

The building was evacuated and additional crews were called in to bring the fire under control, which Goddard said they did very efficiently.

"So fast," he added. "I've never seen anything like it. It was amazing.

"I think they did a fantastic job. I talked to one and he said everybody made it out, so that's amazing. [It's] scary stuff."

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services confirmed that no one was hurt in the fire.

There is no word yet on a cause or how many suites were damaged.