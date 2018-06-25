Woke up in Fairbanks and (thankfully) the vehicle had not endured any further vandalism. The goal today is to do drive the alternate route back to Whitehorse (that trek is a bit far for one day) or what is called "The Top of the World".

As mentioned, we stopped in Delta Junction on our way back through this time. Milepost 1422 was a sharp contrast to all the activity at 'Mile 0' in Dawson Creek. It's not busy. We hoped we'd find someone to chat with...and we were in luck! Two couples travelling together...all from Alberta! One couple from Edmonton and one from Calgary (and used to live in Edmonton). We snapped some pictures for them, bought some souvenirs for ourselves and hit the road for Dawson City. Basically, you follow the same route back, but you turn north at Tetlin Junction just passed Tok. We intend on stopping in a place called 'Chicken', so that shouldn't disappoint. We're on a windy, rough road at present...and typing is making me a bit nauseous. I'll call it there. Thanks for reading!