After breakfast at the Swiss-inspired stopover known as Northern Rockies Lodge, we hit the highway for Fort Nelson, about 3 hours away.

On our way up several days ago, a local Fort Nelson man recommended we visit the Fort Nelson Museum. He called it 'amazing' and well worth our time. I'll admit we were skeptical but decided to take a few minutes and stopped. Boy, were we glad we did. And while we came away satisfied with the museum's tremendous catalogue of local history (including much on the Alaska Highway), we were even more impressed by its curator, 85-year-old Marl Brown. You'll meet him in the feature. What a character.

This brings us to now...the trip is winding down and we're in our final 8 hours of driving after at least 65 hours on the road and 6000+ km travelled...and we are just a few hours from returning to 'Mile 0'. Knowing that, I'll leave you with some closing thoughts, summarizing my/our feelings on what was an incredible road trip. I'll do this by interviewing myself.