EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Catholic School Board has promised to review its dress code and lifted the ban on the mother of black student after she was barred from Christ the King School over a dispute about her son's durag.

The mother, Una Momolu, will address the school board meeting followed by a press conference, according to a release from Bashir Mohammed who has been documenting her case.

The changes come after a Monday meeting between Momolu and the education minister and school board officials, but she asked and did not get an apology, according to the release.

In October, Emmell, a Grade 6 student at Christ the King school, was asked to remove the headwear because it contravened a policy banning "caps, bandanas or hats," Edmonton Catholic School Division said in a statement.

Emmell's mother was upset with how it was handled and held a meeting with the school's principal.

In a recording provided to CTV News, Momolu is heard saying that the hair garment is a part of black culture and equating it to gang activity is racial profiling.

"We have worn it for centuries," she said. "The history of durag has nothing to do with gangs. Now a police officer who obviously has no sense of diversity whatsoever is targeting an 11-year-old for wearing a durag because he thinks people in Clareview are wearing durags in their gang and they're violent."

Another woman (believed to be the principal) in the recording is heard stating the school policy of no headwear.

Momolu then says she understands the policy, but is concerned that her young son was asked if he was linked to a gang.

According to the school, the meeting escalated and police were called to the building.

Momolu left the property and was banned from school grounds for the remainder of the school year.

"The issue of race had no bearing on the actions taken and was NEVER part of the discussion," ECSD said in a statement. "After a thorough review of the incident, the Edmonton Catholic School Division is confident in the actions and decisions made by the principal and will not be making any additional comments."