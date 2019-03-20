School boards across Edmonton are hoping to see new schools built, and are looking to catch the attention of politicians during the provincial election.

Both the Catholic and public school boards want to add 18 new schools to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars as they raise concerns over the lack of schools in the suburbs.

“If we don't get any more new schools in the next 3 years we'll be short about 400 spaces,” said John Fiacco, Assistant Superintendent of Educational Planning for the Edmonton Catholic School Board.

Both school boards have revealed new capital plans, with Edmonton Public Schools hoping to build nine new schools over the next three years.

Its top three priorities include a new high school in The Meadows, a new K-9 school in Keswick and replacing a K-6 school in Delton.

Edmonton Catholic School Board wants to build nine more school as well, prioritizing an elementary and junior high school in Windermere, a K-6 school in Lewis Farms and a new high school in Heritage Valley.

Altogether the top three priorities for both school boards would cost $235 million dollars.

Both capital plans will be sent to Alberta Education for a review seeking approval.

With files from CTV Edmonton’s Sarah Plowman