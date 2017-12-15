Slick road conditions Friday morning prompted the cancellation of some school bus service around the Edmonton-area.

Elk Island Public School Division officials said school buses in Strathcona County, urban Sherwood Park and Fort Saskatchewan were cancelled Friday.

A spokesperson said bus service should run Friday afternoon, weather permitting.

Websites for the Sturgeon and Parkland school divisions said school buses were running, but some were delayed.

In Black Gold Regional School division, six bus routes in Beaumont and New Sarepta could not run, officials later said the number of affected bus routes had more than doubled: 3, 21, 22, 25, 26, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 40, 46, 71.

Black Gold School Division said buses are expected to run in the afternoon.