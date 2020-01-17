EDMONTON -- School bus closures continue, cold snap expected to end soon

A number of school districts have cancelled bus service for Friday because of the cold.

Alberta has been under and extreme cold warning since the weekend.

Here are the school divisions that have cancelled all student transportation:

Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools has cancelled their rural buses but urban routes are running.

Most of Alberta was still under an Extreme Cold Warning on Friday.

Temperatures are expected to improve a bit through the weekend, with single digits expected on Monday.