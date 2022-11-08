School bus driver charged after woman hit in Edmonton crosswalk

A 51-year old woman was taken to hospital Tuesday morning after she was hit by a school bus.

Police said the woman was in a crosswalk on Mill Woods Road and 28 Avenue around 8:45 a.m. when she was struck.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Police Service said her injuries appeared to be minor and she was taken to hospital for precautionary reasons.

"Environmental factors, specifically the bright morning sunshine, may have played a role in the collision," Scott Pattison said.

The bus driver was charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian under the Traffic Safety Act.