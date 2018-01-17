Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
School bus driver issued ticket after pedestrian struck
EPS on the scene after a female pedestrian was struck by a school bus on 82 Ave. at 85 St. on Wednesday, January 18, 2018.
Published Wednesday, January 17, 2018 12:00PM MST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 17, 2018 2:54PM MST
Police shut down a section of 82 Avenue for a short time Wednesday, after a pedestrian was struck by a school bus.
Police said at about 11 a.m., officers were called to reports a school bus had collided with a female pedestrian at the intersection of 82 Avenue and 85 Street.
The pedestrian was treated and taken to hospital.
EPS later said the pedestrian had been identified as a 64-year-old woman did not sustain serious injuries in the collision.
On the scene, police said the driver was issued a ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.
Officers shut down 82 Avenue in both directions, between 83 Street and 86 Street as they investigated.
Just before 1 p.m., police said the roadway was reopened to traffic.