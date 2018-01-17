Police shut down a section of 82 Avenue for a short time Wednesday, after a pedestrian was struck by a school bus.

Police said at about 11 a.m., officers were called to reports a school bus had collided with a female pedestrian at the intersection of 82 Avenue and 85 Street.

The pedestrian was treated and taken to hospital.

EPS later said the pedestrian had been identified as a 64-year-old woman did not sustain serious injuries in the collision.

On the scene, police said the driver was issued a ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

Officers shut down 82 Avenue in both directions, between 83 Street and 86 Street as they investigated.

Just before 1 p.m., police said the roadway was reopened to traffic.