A school bus full of kids was pepper sprayed on Wolf Willow Road Monday afternoon.
Published Monday, May 13, 2019 5:26PM MDT
A school bus with kids on board was pepper sprayed in west Edmonton Monday afternoon.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) told CTV News two vehicles drove by a parked bus on Wolf Willow Road and one pepper sprayed it.
Two children got sick, while everyone else suffered a reaction, like irritated eyes.
EMS attended the scene but no one was taken to hospital.
The students, from Holy Cross Academie Internationale, were loaded onto another bus.