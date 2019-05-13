A school bus with kids on board was pepper sprayed in west Edmonton Monday afternoon.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) told CTV News two vehicles drove by a parked bus on Wolf Willow Road and one pepper sprayed it.

Two children got sick, while everyone else suffered a reaction, like irritated eyes.

EMS attended the scene but no one was taken to hospital.

The students, from Holy Cross Academie Internationale, were loaded onto another bus.