School bus hit by another driver in northern Alberta: RCMP

A driver was ticketed after crashing into a school bus in northern Alberta on Tuesday.

Around 4 p.m., the bus and a pick-up truck were headed in the same direction on Highway 43 near the community of Hythe, RCMP say.

The pick-up driver tried to pass another vehicle and crashed into the back of the school bus which had been turning near Range Road 114, northwest of Grande Prairie.

Fifteen students were on the bus; none reported major injuries.

Both drivers were hospitalized with minor injuries.

"In light of this, the Alberta RCMP wants to remind the public of the importance of respecting signage and traffic safety laws as well as always being aware of school buses on the road. Road safety is everyone’s responsibility," Mounties said in a statement.