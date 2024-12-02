EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • School bus hit in multi-vehicle crash after vehicle runs red light: EPS

    Three-vehicle crash involving a school bus on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton) Three-vehicle crash involving a school bus on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton)
    A school bus full of children was hit in west Edmonton during the morning rush hour on Monday.

    The crash happened in the area of 87 Avenue and 178 Street around 8:25 a.m.

    Officers were told a vehicle ran a red light and hit another vehicle, which then hit the school bus.

    There were 28 children on the bus at the time, according to police.

    One child was taken to hospital with minor injuries as a precaution.

    No other injuries were reported.

    Three-vehicle crash involving a school bus on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton)

    The drivers of both other vehicles stayed at the scene, police added.

    The Major Collision Investigations Section is investigating.

