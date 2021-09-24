School bus hits train tracks west of Edmonton
Parkland RCMP are investigating after a school bus crashed into a train trestle around 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say the crash occurred at Highway 16 and Highway 757. The bus was travelling eastbound before it crossed lanes and hit the trestle.
The driver was alone and suffered minor injuries.
RCMP say charges are not anticipated, as they believe the crash was related to a medical episode.
Calgary police anti-corruption unit to investigate incoming Liberal MP George Chahal
Calgary police has received a complaint and will begin investigating allegations newly elected Liberal MP George Chahal improperly removed campaign material promoting his opponent from a doorstep.
Alberta's overwhelmed ICUs near capacity, military support being deployed
The Canadian Armed Forces has confirmed that it will be sending resources to help with Alberta's overwhelmed intensive care units.
Sask. sees increase in COVID-19 shots ahead of proof-of-vaccination policy
Saskatchewan is nearing another milestone in its effort to get COVID-19 vaccines into the arms of residents.
Saskatoon man who murdered spouse won't be eligible for parole for 17 years
A judge has sentenced Blake Schreiner to life in prison with no eligibility for parole for 17 years.
Sask. sets COVID-19 hospitalization record for 5th day in a row; 460 new cases reported
Saskatchewan broke COVID-19 hospitalization records again on Thursday, reporting 273 patients in hospital with 58 in intensive care.
More health restrictions needed to keep children safe, Sask. epidemiologist says
As COVID-19 cases increase in Saskatchewan youth, medical experts say more restrictions are needed in schools to stop the transmission of the virus.
'Unbelievably heartbreaking': Sask. nurse left waiting for transplant as province suspends organ donation program
Krystal Graham has been on the liver transplant waitlist for about a year. Now, she says she is concerned COVID-19 will delay her life-saving surgery even longer.
Nova Scotia reports 34 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, active cases rise to 169
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 34 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 recoveries on Friday, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 169.
P.E.I. reports six new COVID-19 cases, three involving residents outside the province
Prince Edward Island is reporting six new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the province’s active case count to 39.
Man caught on video in Vancouver incident described as stalking sentenced to 1 year of probation
A man has been sentenced to one year of probation in connection with a caught-on-camera incident described by the woman involved as stalking.
Vancouver cops charged with assault in 2017 arrest of cyclist who wasn't wearing helmet
Three police officers have been charged in connection with a 2017 arrest that left a cyclist seriously injured in East Vancouver.
B.C. health officials release true hospital numbers after public pressure
Following intense public pressure in British Columbia, and scrutiny from across the country, health officials have finally revealed a more accurate account of how many patients are in hospital due to COVID-19.
BREAKING | Timmins police resume search for homicide suspect
In a twist to the fatal shooting in Schumacher on Thursday, Timmins police said the suspect arrested in connection to the homicide has been cleared and detectives are resuming their search for the person responsible.
More people rolling their sleeves up for a vaccine as passport rolls out
Despite the rain, the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit administered close to 200 vaccines at its mobile clinic Wednesday evening.
DEVELOPING | Four arrested in Cedar Street incident: North Bay police
Few details are known, but North Bay police have reopened Cedar Street after an incident Friday morning that triggered a 'hold and secure' protocol at several area schools.
BREAKING | Unvaccinated teachers, health-care workers in Manitoba will have to undergo rapid COVID-19 testing in October: health order
As of next month, designated front-line workers such as health-care workers and teachers will need to undergo regular rapid COVID-19 testing if they are unvaccinated, according to a new public health order.
60 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba on Friday
Manitoba is reporting 60 new COVID-19 cases in the province, though no new deaths have been reported.
Thousands of Manitobans waiting for family doctor match
Manitoba is dealing with a backlog of requests to match residents with a family doctor.
No injuries reported after couple flees house fire in North Saanich
A couple was forced to flee when a fire destroyed their North Saanich home on Thursday night.
1 road worker killed, another injured in crash near Nanaimo, B.C.
Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in a crash that killed a road worker and injured another near Nanaimo on Thursday night.
Autumn could bring higher than average moisture to Vancouver Island: Long range forecast
From a "heat dome" and a summer filled with drought and wildfires, to possible record-breaking rain in the month of September, Mother Nature can be a fickle lady.
BREAKING | Ontario eases restrictions on capacity limits for some indoor and outdoor settings
The Ontario government is easing restrictions on capacity limits for some indoor and outdoor settings where proof of vaccination is required.
High-profile Toronto Police inspector arrested for impaired driving, suspended with pay
A high-profile Toronto police inspector with 30 years in the service has been arrested and charged with impaired driving.
Ontario reports just over 700 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting just over 700 new COVID-19 cases, as well as 11 more deaths due to the disease.
Quebecers march to demand better action on climate change
Quebecers across the province are set to take part in a Canada-wide demonstration to demand action be taken against climate change.
COVID-19 outbreak at St. Mary's Hospital increases to 24 infections
The COVID-19 outbreak at St. Mary's Hospital Centre in Montreal is getting worse.
Premier Legault hasn't fired his education minister because he is a man, says critic
"If he had been born a woman, Mr. Roberge would have been tossed out a long time ago by the premier, having demonstrated for three years that he was not up to the task," Liberal education critic Marwah Rizqy said Friday.
11 new COVID-19 cases reported in Middlesex-London
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 11 new COVID-19 cases Friday, but no new deaths.
The message is clear: 'Avoid Broughdale in London, Ont. Saturday'
The city and its community members are sending a clear message to students about gathering on Broughdale Avenue, as Saturday would normally bring large unsanctioned parties to the area
Police launch homicide investigation after male found dead in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police have launched a homicide investigation after a male was found dead in Kitchener early Friday morning.
Waterloo Region adds 29 COVID-19 cases as test positivity rate dips
Waterloo Region reported 29 more COVID-19 cases on Friday as the area's positivity rate continues to decline.
'Enjoy responsibly': Police, universities warn against large gatherings ahead of Homecoming weekend
Students and alumni from Waterloo's post-secondary institutions are asked to avoid large, unsanctioned gatherings this Homecoming weekend.