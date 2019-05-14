

CTV Edmonton





Edmonton police said the school bus full of children pepper sprayed on Monday was not the intended target.

The bus was parked on Wolf Willow Road in the afternoon when two vehicles drove by, and an occupant of one of the vehicles pepper sprayed the bus.

The majority of the children had irritated eyes, and one student suffered a nose bleed, an Edmonton Catholic Schools spokesperson said.

After investigating, EPS said the bus wasn’t deliberately targeted. It was caught in the crossfire of an altercation between the two other vehicles.

No one is in custody as a result of the incident.

Debbie Hunter, the director of student transportation services at Edmonton Catholic Schools, told CTV News the school district is "pleased with how the bus driver handled the situation."

“She was making the children’s safety a priority even though she was feeling the ill effects of the spray," Hunter said.

The bus driver is back at work on Tuesday.

With files from CTV Edmonton's Nicole Weisberg