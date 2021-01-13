EDMONTON -- A school bus with children on board was involved in a crash in Sherwood Park Wednesday afternoon.

RCMP say the crash happened near 83 Manor Drive just after 4 p.m.

A pick-up truck slid into the back of a school bus, Strathcona County Fire Department said.

Mounties say there were three kids on the bus, but the firefighters say there were two.

No injuries were reported, firefighters said.

Roads are a factor in the crash, they added.