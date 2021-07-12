EDMONTON -- The association representing school councils in Alberta is concerned about two new advisory bodies the education minister is creating to gather feedback.

Minister of Education Adriana LaGrange announced on Friday that she is creating two advisory councils for Alberta Education, one for teachers and one for parents.

The minister said she is looking for more perspectives from parents and teachers to help strengthen education with the province.

“As a parent of seven children who went through the Alberta education system, I know how important the voices of parents and teachers are,” LaGrange said in a media release. “Creating these two advisory councils provides another way for parents and teachers to share their views on education policies and initiatives as we work to improve outcomes for students.

“I encourage any interested parent or teacher to apply, and I look forward to hearing the valuable input they will provide,” LaGrange added.

The new councils will reflect the geographical, cultural, and socio-economic diversity of Alberta, the province said.

Each of the two councils are expected to consist of approximately 40 members, with members serving a 10-month term.

Applicants can apply on the government’s website. Successful applicants are to be announced in the fall.

'IS THE MINISTER ACTUALLY LISTENING?': ASCA

The Alberta School Councils’ Association (ASCA) released a statement Monday evening saying it is “concerned” with LaGrange’s decision to form different consultation groups when it already provides perspectives to the minister.

“We are grateful for the parents that serve on school councils and contribute to student success,” said Brandi Rai, ASCA president. “We care about that voice, and want them to be heard.

“Parents use their voices and expertise in a variety of opportunities; this is one they are being offered, and we are asking will they actually be listened to?”

The ASCA says it reached out to the minister after consulting with parents and teachers, and has passed policy related to the draft curriculum that was shared with the minister but it has not heard back from the minister or her office.

“Parents don’t want to be a checkbox, or handpicked, so our input is homogenous,” Brandi added. “I am very concerned about the authenticity and transparency of this process. The parent voice in education is vital for student success and is effective if it is actually being heard and used.”