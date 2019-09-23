A public school trustee has proposed giving academic amnesty to students taking part in global climate strike demonstrations, saying it’d be hypocritical to ask them “to put their short term academics ahead of the long term survival of our species.”

Michael Janz will ask for support from his colleagues at an Edmonton Public School Board meeting on Tuesday.

“It would be sending a message that the tone at the top is the school board believes in climate change, believes it’s real, knows we are in an emergency, wants to support our students and wants to take action on this issue,” said Janz.

The proposal could include an ask that schools not schedule assessments or tests on Friday so students can participate in the rallies, or also include EPSB sharing information about climate change and its effects in the classroom.

Janz said he hopes his colleagues will agree with his proposal and stand in solidarity with school boards across the country.

“We are seeing school boards across Canada send the message that climate change is real, we are listening to our students, we want to support them getting involved.”

In a statement to CTV News, the office of the Minister of Education said it doesn’t encourage students to skip tests or assignments.

“As a trustee, Michael Janz should understand that K-12 academics are not 'short term' as he claims, but instead they are a foundation for our students’ futures.

“Ultimately, parents and guardians –not an activist school board trustee –can determine whether they want their children to miss class."

Hundreds of people, mainly youth, are anticipated to gather at the Alberta Legislature on Friday as part of the Global Strike for Climate Action event.