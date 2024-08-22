'Schools need to be safe': ATA president concerned about potential pronoun policy impact
Jason Schilling, president of the Alberta Teachers’ Association, speaks with Alberta Primetime host Michael Higgins about the upcoming start of another school year.
This interview has been edited for clarity and length
Michael Higgins: Let's start on this issue of a pronoun policy. The premier says there will be lots of time to get it implemented but that won't be before Sept. 1st. Where does that leave the school setting in the interim?
Jason Schilling: We're going to have to see what the legislation actually says and just where it goes in terms of the rules that they want to put into place and the implementation.
But my team, the teachers I represent, are concerned about the safety of all of their students.
Schools need to be safe, caring spaces for every student that goes there.
So we're concerned about what this will have in terms of a chilling effect on our schools.
We have students that are struggling with identity.
Sometimes they come to a teacher as a safe space and say, ‘this is what's going on, I need some help’, and then teachers will work with that student and their families to ensure that they get the support that they need.
So they're worried that this new legislation that comes out could have an impact on that and make that space less safe for those kids and these are our most vulnerable students that we're dealing with.
MH: The premier says there will be robust discussion. Do you see the legislation potentially changing?
JS: We'll have to see what it says when it comes out and just how willing government is to listen to other stakeholders and other partners out there saying, ‘this is too far, this is a sledgehammer approach to a very delicate situation, a nuanced conversation between students and their families’.
We'll have to see how willing government is to listen and from my experience, the government's not always so willing to listen.
MH: The Education Minister is saying that his team has chatted with a multitude of stakeholders including teachers.
How valuable an exercise was that from an educator’s perspective?
JS: We've had a conversation with government as part of their consultation process.
It's whether or not they're willing to take what our concerns are, not only around the safety of our students, but some of the desired implementations that they're putting in place that would affect the administration of schools.
So opting into instruction around sexual and gender identity.
Getting resources approved by government in order to have those in school creates a lot of red tape for schools that are busy enough already under growing class sizes and other pressures, now we're adding this. So whether or not they've actually listened to our concerns, I guess we'll have to see when the legislation comes out.
MH: There’s talk of some potential legal challenges if this goes through. Is that something the ATA would opt in on?
JS: You've seen it happen in other jurisdictions, again, we would just have to wait.
But the association has launched charter challenges in other areas that have affected our members and it's not something that we're afraid of but it's not something that I'm going to just say we're going to do right away without seeing what we have there.
MH: We do know that a cell phone ban takes effect very shortly. We've talked before about ATA’s support of that move so is it smooth sailing?
JS: This policy that is going into place from the municipal order matches our policy we passed in May.
We do have concerns about the mental health impacts of devices, bullying, the distraction that you see in schools.
Our question was more about the implementation, the support for teachers and administrators.
If they have to take those phones away, what policies are in place?
A lot of boards already have policies in place, they've been doing this for a while, but the ministerial order says everything is in effect Sept. 1.
Certain boards don't have to have their policies in place until Jan. 1.
So you have a bit of a gap of time there which my colleagues who are working in those areas are just wondering, what are the rules? What are the procedures? What are the policies?
Same thing for parents and students, they're going to want to know as well, and I think we need time to really explain to people why you're doing it, what the rules are, and then, what's the schedule around that?
There's some fuzziness around that right now.
JS: Parents and students are getting ready for the start of the school year, of course as are teachers.
How ready are Alberta school divisions, especially given the growth in population in our province and how many more kids may be funneling into classrooms?
JS: We saw a huge growth last year and it impacted class sizes, the ability for teachers to meet the needs of their students.
We’ve seen implementation of curriculum that's not well supported to the same cohort of teachers time and time again.
I noted in May that I feel like education is in a crisis right now and I think that will be amplified as we go through this next year.
We're still the least-funded school jurisdiction in all of Canada, and that's harming our students and it's causing teachers to burn out and want to leave the profession.
So I think when parents see their kids go to school this fall they need to know, ‘how did the class size increase? Is there an EA to support my children and other children in the classroom? Are there resources there?’
Because our government needs to start listening to what Albertans are saying about public education and the fact that we need to start funding it better.
We need to start putting more supports in place so that we're ensuring the best for our students.
MH: The province promised a bunch more modulars through the summer months. Do you expect a lot of those will be in place?
JS: I don't know how you announce modulars in the summer and then expect them all to be in place in the fall.
It's yet another sort of band-aid approach to the issues that we keep highlighting in education without actually really addressing the systemic changes that need to happen.
They need to look at the funding formula of how they're funding schools.
They need to look at how they're supporting kids with needs in those schools. But we keep seeing band-aid approaches, distractionary policies in other areas without actually truly addressing the real issues that we see in education right now.
MH: Schools are preparing to resume in Jasper in mid September.
How challenging a dynamic will that be from a teacher's perspective and what kind of supports are the professionals at the front of the classroom going to need?
JS: Teachers will support teachers through this process because we know that it is difficult.
We have lessons that we learned from Slave Lake and from Fort McMurray that can be applied here and we need to make sure that students and staff have support.
They went through something that is extremely traumatizing.
When I talk to my colleagues in Fort McMurray, still the smell of smoke will trigger certain feelings within them.
We need to ensure that they're supported and that those needs are met so that they can learn.
Because if they're feeling anxious and uncertain about things, learning becomes secondary.
We need to make sure that we are there to support them with that and the association will work with the staff who are affected by the fires to make sure that they have their needs met as well.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Federal government to intervene in rail labour dispute, force binding arbitration
Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon is invoking powers under Section 107 of the Canada Labour Code to intervene in the labour dispute that has brought Canada's two largest railways to a standstill. Invoking this power will force all parties into binding arbitration.
Remains of missing Markham woman found in Parry Sound: police
York Regional Police say that human remains discovered in Parry Sound more than a week ago are those of a missing Markham woman. Yuk-Ying Anita Mui was first reported missing by her family on Aug. 9. Three days later on Aug. 12, OPP located burned human remains, which have since been confirmed to be those of Mui, police said.
Health minister puts nicotine pouches behind the counter, bans flavours
Health Minister Mark Holland is putting Health Canada-approved nicotine pouches behind pharmacy counters starting next week as part of his crackdown on the sale of new nicotine products to children.
RCMP working with international police amid new slew of threats targeting synagogues
Mounties say they are responding to additional bomb threats made across Canada today that they believe are linked to similar threats made the day before.
Toronto Zoo's red panda who gave surprise birth to two cubs in June dies
A 10-year-old female red panda who recently gave birth to two cubs at the Toronto Zoo in June has died.
TikTok has fallen hard for yet another grocery store staple
How does a piece of produce go viral?
Methamphetamine disguised as shipment of watermelons seized at U.S.-Mexico border
A truckload of methamphetamine disguised as a shipment of watermelons was seized at a U.S.-Mexico border crossing in San Diego, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.
Canada Revenue Agency extending hours after finding phone system kept some callers from reaching agents
The Canada Revenue Agency has extended its call centre hours following revelations that Canadians in different time zones were having issues reaching agents.
Air Canada pilots authorize strike for as soon as next month
Air Canada pilots have voted overwhelmingly to approve a strike mandate, putting them in a position to walk off the job as early as Sept. 17.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Federal government to intervene in rail labour dispute, force binding arbitration
Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon is invoking powers under Section 107 of the Canada Labour Code to intervene in the labour dispute that has brought Canada's two largest railways to a standstill. Invoking this power will force all parties into binding arbitration.
-
Calgary hosting pop-up info session for those affected by current water-main repair work
The City of Calgary will hold a pop-up information session on Friday for community members impacted by the water-main repair work along 33 Avenue and 16 Avenue N.W.
-
Charges laid in connection with murder of missing Calgary man
Calgary police say a man who went missing last year was murdered and they've arrested a suspect in the case.
Lethbridge
-
Top Alberta Court allows appeal of coal miner's exploration applications
Alberta's top court is allowing a southwestern ranching community to appeal applications for coal exploration permits.
-
Lethbridge drug house shut down again due to continued illegal activity
Alberta Sheriffs have shut down a drug house in Lethbridge for the second time this year due to illegal activity.
-
Southern Alberta man sentenced to 4 years for possession of child porn
A 41-year-old southern Alberta man has been sentenced to four years after police found more than half a million images and videos of child porn on his computers.
Saskatoon
-
The first person in Canada to legally access 'magic mushroom' therapy has died at age 56
A Saskatoon man who became a trailblazer for psilocybin-assisted therapy, using a psychedelic drug commonly known as magic mushrooms, has died at age 56.
-
Man hospitalized after shooting in Saskatoon
A 46-year-old Saskatoon man was hospitalized after being shot outside an apartment building late Wednesday night.
-
Saskatoon unveils $1.2B funding plan for arena district
Saskatoon’s administration revealed its cost estimate for the proposed downtown arena district — $1.22 billion.
Regina
-
Westbound lanes of Highway 1 closed at Indian Head after 'serious' collision
RCMP say the westbound lanes of Highway 1 are closed near Indian Head, Sask. Thursday afternoon after a serious collision.
-
Saskatchewan's harvest now 15% complete as rail lockout adds uncertainty
Producers across Saskatchewan are reporting variable yields amongst a range of crops due to increased heat this year.
-
CN, CKPC work stoppage causes concerns for Sask. producers
Stakeholders continued to voice their concerns across Saskatchewan as a lockout of Canada's two major railways began Thursday – before being promptly stopped due to federal intervention.
Vancouver
-
B.C. ended fiscal year with $5B deficit, as wildfires, lower revenue bite into budget
British Columbia has ended the fiscal year with a deficit of about $5 billion, some $900 million lower than the most recent forecast, but higher than last year's budget had called for.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Federal government to intervene in rail labour dispute, force binding arbitration
Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon is invoking powers under Section 107 of the Canada Labour Code to intervene in the labour dispute that has brought Canada's two largest railways to a standstill. Invoking this power will force all parties into binding arbitration.
-
Police recover $5,400 in Lululemon goods shoplifted from Metrotown in single evening
Authorities recovered more than $5,400 in stolen Lululemon clothing during a targeted crackdown on shoplifting at the busy Metrotown mall in Burnaby, B.C., earlier this month.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. man charged after drugs, 3D-printed guns seized on Vancouver Island
A Victoria-area man is facing more than a dozen drug and weapons charges after a series of co-ordinated police raids on Vancouver Island turned up 3D-printed handguns and several kilograms of drugs.
-
B.C. man charged after replica gun waved in road-rage incident: RCMP
A Metro Vancouver man is facing criminal charges for allegedly threatening another driver with a replica gun during what police described as a road-rage incident.
-
Daryl Hall cuts Vancouver concert short due to illness
Rock icon and singer-songwriter Daryl Hall walked off stage after only three songs in Vancouver on Wednesday night, his set cut short due to an unspecified illness.
Toronto
-
Mounties lay terror charges against suspect from Greater Toronto Area
The RCMP say they have laid terrorism charges against a suspect from the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) after a "lengthy" investigation.
-
Remains of missing Markham woman found in Parry Sound: police
York Regional Police say that human remains discovered in Parry Sound more than a week ago are those of a missing Markham woman. Yuk-Ying Anita Mui was first reported missing by her family on Aug. 9. Three days later on Aug. 12, OPP located burned human remains, which have since been confirmed to be those of Mui, police said.
-
Man charged for allegedly abducting baby from grandparent in Scarborough
A 29-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly abducting a baby while they were with a grandparent in Scarborough on Wednesday.
Montreal
-
International nurses allege racial discrimination and abuse in Quebec recruitment program
The Center for Research-Action on Race Relations (CRARR) is calling for an investigation into a Quebec-based international nurse recruitment program after several participants from French-speaking African countries alleged they have faced racial discrimination.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Federal government to intervene in rail labour dispute, force binding arbitration
Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon is invoking powers under Section 107 of the Canada Labour Code to intervene in the labour dispute that has brought Canada's two largest railways to a standstill. Invoking this power will force all parties into binding arbitration.
-
Summer surge of COVID-19 in Quebec, positivity rate highest since December
Quebec is experiencing a spike in COVID-19 outbreaks, with hospitalizations at their highest level since last winter.
Atlantic
-
N.B. chief medical officer declares whooping cough outbreak for entire province
The acting chief medical officer of health for New Brunswick has declared a whooping cough (Pertussis) outbreak across the entire province.
-
Halifax demands company remove barriers from Dartmouth Cove trail
The Halifax Regional Municipality is demanding a company remove the barriers it allegedly placed on the Harbour Trail in Dartmouth on Wednesday.
-
Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after falling off ladder at workplace: Halifax police
Halifax Regional Police says a man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following an incident as his workplace in the city.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Federal government to intervene in rail labour dispute, force binding arbitration
Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon is invoking powers under Section 107 of the Canada Labour Code to intervene in the labour dispute that has brought Canada's two largest railways to a standstill. Invoking this power will force all parties into binding arbitration.
-
Selkirk hospital impacted by hot water outages
Patients at Selkirk's hospital struggled to receive hot water for more than a week.
-
Universal birth control coverage coming to Manitoba this fall
Manitoba will be introducing universal birth control coverage this fall.
Ottawa
-
Gatineau Park shuttle service resumes after rain-damaged parkways repaired
The National Capital Commission says roads have been repaired in Gatineau Park nearly two weeks after a major rainstorm, but some things remain closed.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Federal government to intervene in rail labour dispute, force binding arbitration
Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon is invoking powers under Section 107 of the Canada Labour Code to intervene in the labour dispute that has brought Canada's two largest railways to a standstill. Invoking this power will force all parties into binding arbitration.
-
State of emergency in Chelsea, Que. lifted following Aug. 9 rainstorm
The municipality of Chelsea, Que. says it has lifted its state of emergency nearly two weeks after a major storm swept across western Quebec.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Federal government to intervene in rail labour dispute, force binding arbitration
Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon is invoking powers under Section 107 of the Canada Labour Code to intervene in the labour dispute that has brought Canada's two largest railways to a standstill. Invoking this power will force all parties into binding arbitration.
-
Remains of missing Markham woman found in Parry Sound: police
York Regional Police say that human remains discovered in Parry Sound more than a week ago are those of a missing Markham woman. Yuk-Ying Anita Mui was first reported missing by her family on Aug. 9. Three days later on Aug. 12, OPP located burned human remains, which have since been confirmed to be those of Mui, police said.
-
Court rejects appeal of North Bay-area man's first-degree murder conviction
An Ontario court has rejected an appeal by a northern Ont. man who brutally killed his girlfriend in November 2017.
Barrie
-
Barrie boy stabbed at Sunnidale Park recovering in hospital as police seek suspect
A 14-year-old boy is recovering after what police described as a random and unprovoked stabbing in Sunnidale Park in Barrie earlier this week.
-
Drugs, handgun, Nazi paraphernalia: 5 people charged in Simcoe County bust
An investigation into drug trafficking and weaponry in Simcoe County has led to the arrest of five people.
-
Young mother killed in head-on Innisfil crash crossed centre line, police say
A young mother who died in a crash in Innisfil in the spring caused the fatal collision, police say.
Kitchener
-
Offensive flag under investigation in Kitchener, Ont.
A Nazi military flag was seen outside a Kitchener, Ont. home on Monday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Federal government to intervene in rail labour dispute, force binding arbitration
Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon is invoking powers under Section 107 of the Canada Labour Code to intervene in the labour dispute that has brought Canada's two largest railways to a standstill. Invoking this power will force all parties into binding arbitration.
-
Lockdown lifts at Brantford General Hospital after online threat
An investigation is underway into online threats directed at Brantford General Hospital.
London
-
Transport truck driver involved in Exeter cyclist collision turns himself in
A male driver has turned himself in to police following a crash in Exeter on Wednesday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Federal government to intervene in rail labour dispute, force binding arbitration
Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon is invoking powers under Section 107 of the Canada Labour Code to intervene in the labour dispute that has brought Canada's two largest railways to a standstill. Invoking this power will force all parties into binding arbitration.
-
Ongoing investigation at a home in Dorchester
Middlesex OPP detectives and a forensics unit are part of an investigation taking place at a home on Minnie Street in Dorchester.
Windsor
-
One person dies in house fire on Bruce Avenue
A Windsor fire investigator is at the scene of a fatal house fire on Bruce Avenue.
-
24 people arrested during two-day operation on Glengarry Avenue
The Windsor police have made 24 arrests following a two-day operation in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue.
-
Windsor rail workers back on the picket line
Twenty-seven CN local workers are joining the 9,300 others across Canada who were locked out Thursday.