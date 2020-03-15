Schools, post-secondary and daycares to close in Alberta due to COVID-19
Published Sunday, March 15, 2020 12:08PM MDT Last Updated Sunday, March 15, 2020 4:42PM MDT
EDMONTON -- The province has announced that there are 17 new cases of COVID-19The total number of cases in Alberta has jumped to 56 cases.
Jason Kenney held a press conference on Sunday afternoon and called for the closure of all schools, post-secondary classes and daycares.
This is a developing story; more information will be posted as it becomes available.
