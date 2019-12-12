EDMONTON -- Scott Milanovich will be the Edmonton Eskimos' 22nd head coach, the team confirmed Thursday.

Milanovich, who is currently the Jacksonville Jaguars' quarterbacks coach, has agreed to a deal with the Eskimos.

The news was first broken by TSN insider Farhan Lalji and later confirmed in a statement released by the team.

"Scott has a wealth of football knowledge and is a great leader who is a proven winner," GM Brock Sunderland said. "He is renowned for his ability to develop and get the best out of quarterbacks. After an exhaustive search, we know Scott is the right man to lead our franchise."

A media event with Milanovich will be held in early January, Sunderland said.

The Jaguars have three games left this season.

Milanovich was the Toronto Argonauts' head coach from 2012 to 2016, where he worked with now Eskimos quarterback Trevor Harris.

Former Eskimos quarterback Ricky Ray also worked with Milanovich in Toronto. Ray spent some time shadowing Jason Maas, who the Eskimos fired in November, this past season, and told 3 Down Nation he would like to coach in the future.

Some Eskimos fans showed excitement about the hire on social media.