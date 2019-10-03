Four people – including three men from Alberta – are missing in the Northwest Territories.

The group was last seen in Hay River on Sunday, Sept. 29. They were leaving the commercial dock to go check fishing nets on Great Slave Lake.

Daniel Courtoreille, 51, Michael Courtoreille, 50, and Jason Fulton, 40 are from the Lesser Slave Lake Area. The fourth person is from Hay River.

RCMP received a report early Monday morning that the fishermen did not return as expected. On Tuesday, searchers found their boat partially submerged.

Hay River RCMP has partnered with the Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary, the Canadian Coast Guard and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans to continue the search.

This is a developing story, more details will be provided as they become available.