A hiker missing from Jasper still has not been found after a week of searching by RCMP and officials.

Zexin "Joe" Yue was reported missing on Aug. 25.

He hadn't been heard from since being dropped off by a bus at the Jasper Shell at 1:15 p.m. on Aug. 19.

Officials thought he had possibly gone hiking and was unsafe due to inexperience.

On Friday, aerial and ground searches of the Bald Hills area were done by RCMP and Parks Canada after a hiker told officials he may have seen Yue on a trail.

The Celestine Lake area was also searched because Yue had been interested in going there.

However, police are now asking members of the public to contact them if they were hiking in either area between Aug. 25 and 30 and noticed "anything out of the ordinary."

RCMP are also exploring the possibility Yue hitched a ride with someone.

Jasper RCMP can be reached at 780-852-4421 and Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.