The search for a teenager who fell into the Athabasca River is now a recovery operation, police said, as he is presumed dead.

Family told CTV News, Gorden Krahn was on the Highway 2 bridge Tuesday night near Slave Lake.

RCMP said boats, helicopters, drones and search teams combed the area along the river, and checked all possible locations where the 17-year-old could have survived.

“Due to high and fast flowing current, cold temperatures and a large amount of debris in the water, emergency crews have now determined this to be a recovery operation,” Cpl. Curtis Peters wrote in a news release.

Police said RCMP Victim Services is supporting the family during this difficult time.