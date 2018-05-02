Slave Lake RCMP are investigating after a teenage boy fell into the Athabasca River.

RCMP were called at about 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, over reports the teenager had fallen from the Highway 2 bridge into the river.

Search efforts began immediately, and police said officers, crews with Slave Lake Search and Rescue and the local fire department were searching along the river Wednesday morning.

Later Wednesday, RCMP said the missing teen is a 17-year-old male from Slave Lake. His family has been notified.

More to come…