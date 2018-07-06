

CTV Edmonton





Emergency crews are scouring a river in northwestern Alberta seeking any sign of a missing toddler.



They were called in after a 2-year-old boy disappeared while visiting the Wapiti River with his family.



The Grande Prairie RCMP has called in Technical Search and Rescue crews and the STARS Air Ambulance to assist them in a search of the river, starting at the Canfor Bridge in the MD of Greenview.



Police are asking people to stay away from the area and give the crews room to do their work.



More to come...