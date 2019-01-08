Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Search on for missing woman whose SUV was found running and empty
Searchers gather to look for Kathleen Ferraz-Duchesneau on Jan. 8, 2019. (MATT MARSHALL/CTV EDMONTON)
CTV Edmonton
Published Tuesday, January 8, 2019 9:55AM MST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 8, 2019 11:07AM MST
An unofficial search is currently underway for Kathleen Ferraz-Duchesneau near Devon.
Searchers met near the river on Tuesday morning, despite the cold temperatures.
The 25-year-old woman’s vehicle was found empty and running south of the Devon Bridge on Jan. 6 around 11:10 p.m.
Ferraz-Duchesneau is 165 centimetres (5’5”) tall, weighs 109 kilograms (240 pounds), and has green eyes and blondish-brown hair. Police said she may be wearing glasses, a fur-trimmed purple jacket or blue jeans.
Anyone with information on her location is asked to call Devon RCMP at 780-987-3414 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.