An unofficial search is currently underway for Kathleen Ferraz-Duchesneau near Devon.

Searchers met near the river on Tuesday morning, despite the cold temperatures.

The 25-year-old woman’s vehicle was found empty and running south of the Devon Bridge on Jan. 6 around 11:10 p.m.

Ferraz-Duchesneau is 165 centimetres (5’5”) tall, weighs 109 kilograms (240 pounds), and has green eyes and blondish-brown hair. Police said she may be wearing glasses, a fur-trimmed purple jacket or blue jeans.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call Devon RCMP at 780-987-3414 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.