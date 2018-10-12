The search is on to find the owner of a puppy found Thursday in a stolen SUV by St. Albert RCMP.

On Thursday morning before 8:30 a.m. RCMP officers were called to the area of Grandin Road and Levasseur Road after a series of break-ins were reported.

At the scene, officers found a stolen Audi SUV and brought in the Police Dog Services Unit to track the suspect.

Police tracked the suspect from the stolen vehicle to a number of backyards, but eventually lost the trail and the suspect wasn’t found.

Inside the vehicle, with what was believed to be stolen property, police also found a puppy. Officers have confirmed the dog does not belong to the owner of the SUV, and it isn’t known if the puppy belongs to the suspect or if it was also stolen.

The puppy was taken to an area veterinarian. Police are asking for the public’s help to find the owner.