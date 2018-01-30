Police said the search was on for a suspect, after a man was attacked and injured in his home late Monday night.

EPS said the incident happened in a home in the area of Strathearn Drive and 87 Street at about 10:30 p.m. Monday.

A man in his 50s was attacked and slashed in his own home.

“He ran to the back of his residence and at some point he got cut, and he doesn’t know how,” Staff Sgt. Ron Smithman said at the scene. “We’re still investigating.”

Paramedics took the man to hospital in serious condition, and he is expected to survive.

Police said it wasn’t clear if the victim and suspect knew each other, or if it was a random attack.

The EPS Canine Unit was brought in to help track down the suspect, but they were not successful. Police said the suspect is described as a male in his early 20s.